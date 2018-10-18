Image copyright Victim handout Image caption The woman snapped this photo of a man she found in her stolen car before he fled along Portchester Road with a second man

A man has come forward after a car owner's photo of a suspected thief sat in her stolen vehicle was widely shared.

The woman snapped the picture when she confronted two men she found sat in her silver Ford Fiesta.

Her car was taken during a night-time house burglary in Lowther Road, Bournemouth on 1 September.

Dorset Police said a 24-year-old from Farnham, Surrey, had been interviewed voluntarily. No arrests have been made.

He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force said.

The owner, aged in her 20s, approached the two men as they were parked in nearby Portchester Road the day after her car was stolen.

It is not known if the man who came forward is the man pictured.

