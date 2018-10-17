Image copyright @PurbeckCop Image caption The two cars crashed on the eastbound carriageway at about 19:30 BST

A man has died when the car he was driving crashed into another car on the A35 Puddletown bypass in Dorset.

A green Skoda Fabia and a black Ford Galaxy travelling on the eastbound carriageway crashed at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

The driver of the Skoda, a 45-year-old man from Weymouth, died at the scene.

The carriageway was closed overnight between the A354 Blandford turning and the Tolpuddle Ball junction, but has since reopened.

The driver of the Ford, a 61-year-old man and his 60-year-old passenger who are both from Weymouth, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the crash, or those with dashcam footage, to contact them.