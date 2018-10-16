Police probe after man dies at Bournemouth business park
- 16 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man at a Bournemouth business park is being investigated by police.
They were called to the Central Business Park, off Southcote Road, by paramedics after a man was found in cardiac arrest shortly after 03:45 BST.
The cause of the man's death has not yet been established, a Dorset Police spokesman said.
An area of the business park remains cordoned off while investigations continue.
The force said the man's identity has not yet been established.