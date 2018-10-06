Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police say Mr Collier's kayak is white with a blue stripe

An "extensive search" is under way for a kayaker who went missing during a race off the Dorset coast.

Fifteen competitors were taking part in the event from Knoll Beach, near Studland, to Swanage.

Dorset Police said Alistair Collier, aged 60 and from Worcester, was last seen at 12:00 BST near the start of the course.

Coastguards said organisers raised the alarm at 13:45 when he did not complete the race.

Lifeboats, coastguard teams, police and the coastguard helicopter have been involved in the search.

Police said Mr Collier was wearing a red life jacket and was in a white canoe with a stabiliser and a blue stripe on top.

He speaks with a northern accent and is described as 5ft 2in tall and of medium build, with black, greying hair and a goatee beard.

HM Coastguard duty controller Duncan Ley said: "There is an extensive search of the area being carried out between the start of the race at Knoll Beach and Swanage pier.

"The weather conditions aren't good - the sea is quite rough and we are concerned for this kayaker's safety."