Blandford farm murder inquiry: Dead man named
A 25-year-old man who died after sustaining serious injuries at a Dorset farm, sparking a murder inquiry, has been named as Marcin Tameczka.
Police were called to Hanford Farm near Blandford shortly before 20:30 BST on Friday 28 September. Mr Tameczka, a Polish national, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Two men from Shaftesbury were arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 25-year-old was later released on police bail and a 27-year-old man was released while inquiries continue.
Police said the three were all known to each other.