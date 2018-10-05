Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Hanford Farm near the village of Child Okeford on Friday evening

A 25-year-old man who died after sustaining serious injuries at a Dorset farm, sparking a murder inquiry, has been named as Marcin Tameczka.

Police were called to Hanford Farm near Blandford shortly before 20:30 BST on Friday 28 September. Mr Tameczka, a Polish national, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Two men from Shaftesbury were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 25-year-old was later released on police bail and a 27-year-old man was released while inquiries continue.

Police said the three were all known to each other.