Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police and the coastguard were called to Durdle Door on 18 April after Rose Carter was swept out to sea

A mum repeatedly tried to save her five-year-old daughter after a "freak wave" dragged her out to sea, an inquest has heard.

Rose Carter, from Salisbury, drowned after being swept into the water at Durdle Door, Dorset, on 18 April.

Her mother, Sofia, was "knocked off her feet" as she tried again and again to overcome the waves in search of Rose, Bournemouth Coroner's Court was told.

Coroner Brendan Allen concluded the girl's death was an accident.

Image copyright IAN CAPPER Image caption A "freak wave" swept Rose Carter from Durdle Door beach, the coroner said

Witness Lucy Seviour, who was climbing at Durdle Door at the time, told the hearing Rose was hit by a "really, really big wave" that came up the beach "at least 8m further than any other wave".

Ms Seviour told the inquest she discovered she had broken a rib because of the strength of the tide when she too attempted to rescue Rose.

She also said she spent some time "trying to get mum away from the water but of course she's a mother and she just wanted to save her, so she went back in".

In a statement, another witness Gordon Cobb said the wave "suddenly appeared".

The waves were "rough" but conditions did not appear to be dangerous, several witnesses said.

Image caption An inquest at Bournemouth town hall concluded the death was "accidental"

The inquest previously heard Rose was pulled from the sea near Lulworth by a Ministry of Defence vessel and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Mr Allen described the events as an "unforeseen incident" and concluded that Rose was "swept out to sea by a freak wave".

He also commended Ms Seviour for her "selfless" rescue efforts and for ensuring Rose's sister was safe.

A post on a fundraising page from Rose's grandmother Jen Carter said the family had lost "our beloved daughter and granddaughter".