Image copyright Victim handout Image caption The woman snapped this photo of a man she found in her stolen car before he fled along Portchester Road with a second man

The release of a photo of a man snapped by the owner of a stolen car as he sat in it has prompted "several responses" from the public, police say.

The silver Ford Fiesta was stolen following a night-time house burglary in Lowther Road, Bournemouth.

The owner, aged in her 20s, confronted two men as they were parked in nearby Portchester Road the day after and took a snap of one before they ran off.

Dorset Police said they were investigating new information.

A spokesman added no arrests had yet been made.

The woman had left her car key at a friend's house and her car parked outside, on 1 September, while they were on a night out.

The key and car were stolen, along with an iPad and iPhone, during the break-in, said police, who released the image and an appeal to trace the suspect on Tuesday.

