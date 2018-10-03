Image copyright Yasmin Dougan Image caption Jaiden Mangan was crossing North Street in Wareham, Dorset, on a balance bike when the crash happened

Two men are facing charges over the death of a toddler who was struck by a lorry while he crossed a road.

Jaiden Mangan was crossing North Street in Wareham, Dorset, on a mini bike when the crash happened on 29 March - a day before his fourth birthday.

Lorry driver Dean Phoenix, 43, is to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Graham Brooker, 71, is to be charged with driving without due care and failing to comply with a traffic sign.

Both have been issued with postal requisitions to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday 9 November.

After his death, Jaiden's family described him as "cheeky", "full of energy" and "clever".

A wooden memorial statue of an angel carrying a child to heaven on its wings has since been erected near the site of the crash.