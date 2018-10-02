Image copyright Victim handout Image caption The image just released by Dorset Police was taken by the woman after she spotted the men sat in her stolen car.

A suspected car thief got more than he bargained for when the vehicle's owner spotted him in it, challenged him and took his photo.

The silver Ford Fiesta was taken from Lowther Road, in Bournemouth, on 1 September after its key was stolen from a house.

The woman saw her car the next day parked two streets away in Portchester Road with two men sitting inside it.

She confronted them and managed to get a photo of one before they ran away.

The woman had left her car parked outside a friend's house while they were on a night out.

Dorset Police said an iPad and iPhone were also taken during the burglary.

The force, which has just released the image, is appealing to anyone who knows the man to come forward.