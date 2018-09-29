Image copyright Google Image caption Cameo was evacuated after suspected tear gas was set off in the nightclub at about 02:00 BST

Suspected CS spray was set off inside a nightclub leaving 40 people struggling to breathe and with itchy eyes.

The irritant, which has not been identified, was released inside Cameo in Fir Vale Road, Bournemouth, at about 02:00 BST, police said.

The club was evacuated and paramedics treated 40 people, including one who was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers searched the venue and found no evidence of any substance which posed a continuing risk to the public.

Rapper Yungen had been performing at the club as part of an event to mark freshers' week.

He tweeted: "Everyone that just come to see me in Bournemouth as I'm sure all of you could see the police shut off my mic without saying anything mid performance because apparently someone sprayed pepper spray... I hope everyone's safe".

Police said revellers complained of shortness of breath and itchy eyes.

A spokeswoman said: "Following a decision by management of the premises to evacuate, around 40 people were treated by the ambulance service for minor effects."