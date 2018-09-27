Man pleads not guilty to murder of Sharon Perrett in Christchurch
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who died of multiple head, chest and neck injuries.
Sharon Perrett's body was found at a property in Park Gardens, Christchurch, on 26 August. Post-mortem tests found she died from blunt force trauma.
Daniel O'Malley-Keyes, 38, of Chestnut Avenue, Bournemouth, entered the not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court earlier.
Mr O'Malley-Keyes was remanded in custody until a trial on 11 February.
A family tribute released earlier this month said Ms Perrett, 37, would "light up the room with her beaming smile and outgoing personality".