Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sharon Perrett's family said she had a "beaming smile"

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who died of multiple head, chest and neck injuries.

Sharon Perrett's body was found at a property in Park Gardens, Christchurch, on 26 August. Post-mortem tests found she died from blunt force trauma.

Daniel O'Malley-Keyes, 38, of Chestnut Avenue, Bournemouth, entered the not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court earlier.

Mr O'Malley-Keyes was remanded in custody until a trial on 11 February.

A family tribute released earlier this month said Ms Perrett, 37, would "light up the room with her beaming smile and outgoing personality".