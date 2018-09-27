Dorset

Man pleads not guilty to murder of Sharon Perrett in Christchurch

  • 27 September 2018
Sharon Perrett Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Sharon Perrett's family said she had a "beaming smile"

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who died of multiple head, chest and neck injuries.

Sharon Perrett's body was found at a property in Park Gardens, Christchurch, on 26 August. Post-mortem tests found she died from blunt force trauma.

Daniel O'Malley-Keyes, 38, of Chestnut Avenue, Bournemouth, entered the not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court earlier.

Mr O'Malley-Keyes was remanded in custody until a trial on 11 February.

A family tribute released earlier this month said Ms Perrett, 37, would "light up the room with her beaming smile and outgoing personality".

Image copyright Google
Image caption Sharon Perrett's body was found inside a property in Park Gardens, Christchurch

