Image caption Motorists have described the A338 Spur roadworks as "chaotic", "shambolic" and "unreasonable"

A month-long Christmas break has been promised during major roadworks in Bournemouth, which have been heavily criticised by commuters and residents.

Delays of up to two hours have been reported since work started on the A338 Spur Road earlier this month.

A petition to "fix the broken roadworks plan" has been signed by more than 2,500 people.

Dorset County Council and Bournemouth Borough Council said works would stop between 10 December and 6 January.

During a briefing on the next phase of the works, which will resume on Sunday and include a southbound lane closure from the A31 to the Cooper Dean Roundabout, the authorities said some repairs would be carried out overnight.

Dorset County Council's Daryl Turner previously apologised and said more could have been done to inform people about the works.

Image caption The work is expected to finish in June

However, he described the repairs, which are part of a £20m scheme, as "essential" and said motorist wait times had since reduced to about 20 minutes.

Larry Austin, of Bournemouth Borough Council, said: "However well you plan a scheme there's always lessons to be learnt."

He said the authority had worked to improve communications to motorists, including extra signage and regular updates on social media and its website.

An extra lane is being added at the road's Blackwater junction, which serves the airport.

Residents, commuters and businesses had urged a rethink to the works, with some describing them as "chaotic", "shambolic" and "unreasonable".

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns previously criticised Bournemouth council for a "sarcastic" comment it made on social media about the roadworks.

It previously said it had given plenty of warning about the works which are expected to take nine months to complete.