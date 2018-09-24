Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers were forced to close the arenas early for safety reasons

Organisers of the Camp Bestival music festival in Dorset say they are facing "financial challenges" and are looking for a new partner for next year.

Thousands of people are waiting for refunds after the annual festival was forced to close early when bad weather battered the site in July.

The festival said the closure was not the cause of the problems but admitted it was "not a positive factor".

They said there was "every intention" to hold the event in 2019.

Camp Bestival, a family-friendly version of Bestival, has been held at Lulworth Estate since 2008.

Bestival, which had previously been held on the Isle of Wight, moved to the same site in 2017 with organiser Rob da Bank blaming the "boring economics of getting people on to the island".

A statement posted on the Camp Bestival website on Sunday said: "We can confirm the Bestival Group has had some financial challenges of late but the process we are in allows a new partner to come on board with the financial commitments required to deliver Camp Bestival 2019 in its finest form.

"As we stand currently, there is every intention to make this show happen, and move forward into a new era."

The statement said tickets already purchased for 2019 would remain valid.