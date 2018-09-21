Whitcombe fatal crash: Driver jailed for 10 months
A driver has been jailed for 10 months for causing a woman's death in a two-car crash.
Hannah Richardson, 43, was being driven by her husband when an oncoming vehicle hit their car on the A352 at Whitcombe, Dorset, in October 2017.
The mother-of-one from Stratton died shortly afterwards in hospital.
Mathew Vater, 24, admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving. He was banned from driving for three years and five months.
His Peugeot 206 crossed the carriageway on a bend and collided with the Richardsons' car at about 06:25 BST on 16 October, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.
Mrs Richardson's husband Stuart was treated in hospital for a broken ankle, a dislocated left knee, two fractured vertebrae and two broken ribs.
Vater, of Rectory Close, Broadmayne, told police he had been travelling at about 60mph in a 50mph limit.
He sustained minor injuries, police said.
Previously Mrs Richardson's family paid tribute to "a wonderful daughter, wife, sister and mother to a beautiful 11-year-old girl".