Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Hannah Richardson was the passenger in the car being driven by her husband Stuart

A driver has been jailed for 10 months for causing a woman's death in a two-car crash.

Hannah Richardson, 43, was being driven by her husband when an oncoming vehicle hit their car on the A352 at Whitcombe, Dorset, in October 2017.

The mother-of-one from Stratton died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Mathew Vater, 24, admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving. He was banned from driving for three years and five months.

His Peugeot 206 crossed the carriageway on a bend and collided with the Richardsons' car at about 06:25 BST on 16 October, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

Mrs Richardson's husband Stuart was treated in hospital for a broken ankle, a dislocated left knee, two fractured vertebrae and two broken ribs.

Vater, of Rectory Close, Broadmayne, told police he had been travelling at about 60mph in a 50mph limit.

He sustained minor injuries, police said.

Previously Mrs Richardson's family paid tribute to "a wonderful daughter, wife, sister and mother to a beautiful 11-year-old girl".