Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kevin Keeler's family said they would "cherish their memories"

No-one will be prosecuted over the death of a man who was crushed by a yacht at a boatyard, police and health and safety officials have said.

Kevin Keeler, 56, suffered abdominal and chest injuries when the vessel fell on him at Weymouth Sailing Club on 16 April.

The father-of-five, from Weymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weymouth and Portland Borough Council said their inquiries had ended with no further action to be taken.

Dorset Police said no criminal offences had been identified.

Image caption A vessel fell on Kevin Keeler at Weymouth Sailing Club on 16 April

In a statement, the borough council said: "The activity leading to the death of Mr Keeler was not considered as a work activity of the sailing club.

"There was therefore no remit for further investigation by the council under the Health and Safety at Work Act."

In April, the sailing club said the yard was "effectively shut down" at the time of the incident, with the boats ashore for storage.

Club commodore Euan McNair said: "My understanding is that nothing was being moved."

Previously, Mr Keeler's family issued a statement saying he could "bring a smile to anyone's face".

An inquest is to be held on a date to be fixed.