Sherborne Preparatory School 'locked down' over knife scare
A school was "locked down" and a police armed search carried out after a teenager was seen carrying a knife.
Police said the boy was first seen by school children on Acreman Street in Sherborne, Dorset, at about 13:40 BST on Tuesday, and then again later in the town centre.
Sherborne Preparatory School, which is on Acreman Street, said it closed as a precautionary measure.
A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested, Dorset Police said.
He has been held on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place as well as public order offences, and is assisting officers with their inquiries.
Nick Folland, head teacher at the private school, said: "A youth had been observed acting suspiciously and suspected of carrying a knife on the lane adjacent to the prep school.
"As a precautionary measure the prep school enacted its lock down procedure and informed parents of the incident and its management."
No-one was injured and the school has since reopened.