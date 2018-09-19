Image caption The boy was first seen in a lane off Acreman Street by school children

A school was "locked down" and a police armed search carried out after a teenager was seen carrying a knife.

Police said the boy was first seen by school children on Acreman Street in Sherborne, Dorset, at about 13:40 BST on Tuesday, and then again later in the town centre.

Sherborne Preparatory School, which is on Acreman Street, said it closed as a precautionary measure.

A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested, Dorset Police said.

He has been held on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place as well as public order offences, and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Nick Folland, head teacher at the private school, said: "A youth had been observed acting suspiciously and suspected of carrying a knife on the lane adjacent to the prep school.

"As a precautionary measure the prep school enacted its lock down procedure and informed parents of the incident and its management."

No-one was injured and the school has since reopened.