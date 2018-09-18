Image copyright Philip Pankhurst Image caption The council has backed plans for a 100-bed hotel, restaurants and leisure complex on Weymouth's peninsula

Plans for a new hotel and restaurants at a Jurassic Coast resort in Dorset have been backed by councillors.

Weymouth and Portland Borough Council's management committee voted in favour of moving forward with the regeneration of Weymouth's peninsula.

The first phase of the revamp would cost about £14.5m, according to the authority.

If plans are approved, the council said it would seek to borrow about £11.5m from the Public Works Loan Board.

Repairs to harbour walls are included in the first phase, as well as a 100-bed hotel, pub and walkway.

Image copyright Brian Robert Marshall Image caption Condor relocated its cross-channel services from Weymouth to Poole in 2015

New leisure attractions, marine facilities and restaurants are planned for the second stage, the council said.

In 2016, the harbour was branded a "financial liability" with an uncertain future, by Colin Huckle, Labour councillor and vice-chairman of Weymouth Harbour Board, which has already backed plans for the redevelopment.

His comments came after Condor Ferries relocated its cross-channel services to Poole in 2015.

A new passenger ferry service from Weymouth to Cherbourg in France had been planned by new company High Speed Ferries for 2017, but was stalled due to a lack of funding.

The peninsula plans will be formally considered at a full council meeting with the Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA) on 11 October.