Image copyright Malc McDonald Image caption The man was treated by emergency services at Weymouth Harbour

A man has died after surfacing unconscious from a dive off Dorset.

The 46-year-old, from Blackpool, Lancashire, was treated by emergency services at Weymouth Harbour at about 11:20 BST on Sunday, Dorset Police said.

He died a short time later. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Officers said the diver's death was not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries were being carried out on behalf of the coroner.