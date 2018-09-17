Man dies after Jurassic Coast dive off Dorset
17 September 2018
A man has died after surfacing unconscious from a dive off Dorset.
The 46-year-old, from Blackpool, Lancashire, was treated by emergency services at Weymouth Harbour at about 11:20 BST on Sunday, Dorset Police said.
He died a short time later. His next-of-kin have been informed.
Officers said the diver's death was not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries were being carried out on behalf of the coroner.