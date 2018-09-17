Dorset

Man dies after Jurassic Coast dive off Dorset

  • 17 September 2018
Weymouth Harbour Image copyright Malc McDonald
Image caption The man was treated by emergency services at Weymouth Harbour

A man has died after surfacing unconscious from a dive off Dorset.

The 46-year-old, from Blackpool, Lancashire, was treated by emergency services at Weymouth Harbour at about 11:20 BST on Sunday, Dorset Police said.

He died a short time later. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Officers said the diver's death was not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries were being carried out on behalf of the coroner.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites