Image copyright Paul Frank Image caption The Cliff End Hotel has been empty since 2002

Plans to demolish a dilapidated hotel that has been derelict for 16 years have been approved.

The former Cliff End Hotel in Boscombe, Bournemouth, has attracted squatters and vandals, and was damaged by fire after a lightning strike in 2012.

Gervis Property Company Limited applied to create an assisted living complex of 65 homes on the site.

Despite being recommended for refusal the proposals have been given the go-ahead.

Council officers had raised concerns about the "height and bulk" of the five to seven-storey assisted living complex.

They also described the plans as a "congested form of overdevelopment" and said they posed a threat to trees in the area that are subject to Tree Preservation Orders.

However, residents urged Bournemouth Council's planning committee to go against the recommendation and approve the scheme, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Peter Gordon, vice-chairman of the Keverstone Court Residents' Society, said the "hulking monstrosity" brought "a degree of shame" on the area.