Biker dies two days after crash with van in Dorchester

  • 17 September 2018
Hessary Street, Poundbury Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision, involving a yellow Hyosung motorcycle and a white Iveco van, happened in Hessary Street

A motorcyclist has died two days after a crash with a van in Dorset.

The collision, involving a yellow Hyosung motorcycle and a white Iveco van, happened in Hessary Street, Poundbury, Dorchester, at about 16:10 BST on Friday.

The 25-year-old biker was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

