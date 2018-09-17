Biker dies two days after crash with van in Dorchester
- 17 September 2018
A motorcyclist has died two days after a crash with a van in Dorset.
The collision, involving a yellow Hyosung motorcycle and a white Iveco van, happened in Hessary Street, Poundbury, Dorchester, at about 16:10 BST on Friday.
The 25-year-old biker was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.