An elderly woman who died after being hit by a car outside a hospital in Dorset was "loving and caring", her family has said in a tribute.

Edna Floyd, 89, was struck by a Citroen C4 at Weymouth Community Hospital on 22 August. She died later that day in hospital of her injuries.

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman from Lincolnshire, and her passenger were uninjured.

Mrs Floyd and her husband had retired to Weymouth 14 years ago from Surrey.

She previously worked as a teacher in Frimley, Camberley.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Floyd was struck by a car outside Weymouth Community Hospital in Melcombe Avenue

"Edna Floyd was not just a wife to her husband Tony and mother to her two, now grown up children, but was known as Granzy to her six grandchildren," her family said in a statement.

"She will be sorely missed by her surviving husband, children, grandchildren and all those that got to meet such a loving and caring lady over the years."

Police have urged witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.