Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Melissa Lewis was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months

The driver in a hit-and-run crash which killed a mother-of-one has been given a suspended sentence.

Pedestrian Erika Prisacaru, 39, was hit by a car on 27 December in Dorchester and died from her injuries in hospital later that day.

Driver Melissa Lewis, 48, from Dorchester, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months at Weymouth Magistrates Court.

She had admitted failing to stop at the scene and failing to report a crash.

Dorset Police said Lewis was not charged with causing the crash as it was thought her view of the road was blocked by a second vehicle.

The force said fragments of plastic found at the scene were "a jigsaw match" for those missing from Lewis' car.

Police said it took a week to identify the car involved in the crash as an Audi A3 convertible and to identify Lewis as the driver.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Melissa Lewis told officers the damage to her car had been caused by a deer strike

Speaking after the sentencing, Insp Joe Pardey, of Dorset Police said: "Melissa Lewis had a lawful duty to stop and remain at the scene. For whatever reason she chose not to.

"The subsequent investigation into identifying her and her vehicle saw officers working round the clock for seven days. At no time did she make any attempts to come forward.

"Our thoughts remain with Miss Prisacaru's friends and family, particularly her six-year-old son Andrei who is now being cared for by relatives."

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Erika Prisacaru's son Andrei has been looked after by relatives since her death

In court on Wednesday Lewis was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid community work.

She also has to undertake 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and pay £300 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.