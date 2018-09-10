Image copyright Google Image caption The 74-year-old man was hit by the motorbike while crossing Ringwood Road near Turbary retail park

A pedestrian has died and a motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Bournemouth.

A 74-year-old man, from Poole, died after he was hit by a motorbike while crossing Ringwood Road, near Turbary retail park, at 14:30 BST on Sunday.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist, from Ferndown, is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Dorset Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.