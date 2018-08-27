Woman, 37, found with fatal injuries in Christchurch house
- 27 August 2018
A woman has died after being found with fatal injuries at a house in Dorset.
Officers were called to the property in Park Gardens, Christchurch early on Sunday morning where they found the 37-year-old.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The address has been cordoned off for forensic examinations to be carried out. Dorset police has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.