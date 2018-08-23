Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Dorset Police said the four tortoises are all micro-chipped

Thieves using wheelbarrows have stolen four large tortoises from a Dorset college.

The African spurred tortoises, three female and one male, were taken from a shed on the site of Kingston Maurward College overnight on Wednesday.

Dorset Police said the reptiles are about 50cm long and 30cm wide, and are all micro-chipped.

The animals are called Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise, all aged 11, and Jeffery, 24.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The tortoises were taken from Kingston Maurward College, near Dorchester

PC Chris Stephens said anyone who see tortoises for sale "in suspicious circumstances" should contact Dorset Police.

"We are desperate to reunite them with the college to ensure they are appropriately cared for," he added.