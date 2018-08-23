Four African spurred tortoises stolen from college
Thieves using wheelbarrows have stolen four large tortoises from a Dorset college.
The African spurred tortoises, three female and one male, were taken from a shed on the site of Kingston Maurward College overnight on Wednesday.
Dorset Police said the reptiles are about 50cm long and 30cm wide, and are all micro-chipped.
The animals are called Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise, all aged 11, and Jeffery, 24.
PC Chris Stephens said anyone who see tortoises for sale "in suspicious circumstances" should contact Dorset Police.
"We are desperate to reunite them with the college to ensure they are appropriately cared for," he added.