Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck by a car outside Weymouth Community Hospital

An elderly woman died after being hit by a car outside a hospital in Dorset.

The 89-year-old was struck by a Citroen C4 at Weymouth Community Hospital on Wednesday morning.

She was taken to Dorset County Hospital where her injuries were initially not thought to be life-threatening. However, her condition deteriorated and she died later in the day.

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman from Lincolnshire, and her passenger were uninjured.

Dorset Police said the crash happened at 10:05 BST outside the hospital in Melcombe Avenue.

The woman's family has been informed.

Police are urging witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.