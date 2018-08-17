Image copyright Google Image caption Dorset county councillors have voted against supporting Network Rail's bid to close Darkies crossing

Network Rail exaggerated the dangers of a pedestrian rail crossing in Dorset, campaigners have said.

At a county council meeting on Thursday, supporters of Darkies crossing in Wool argued the rail firm's suggested footpath diversion along East Burton Road was more dangerous.

They added track visibility was about 300 yards (274m).

Network Rail said at high speeds train drivers would only have five seconds to react to a pedestrian on the line.

The firm, which last carried out camera-based surveys of pedestrians at the crossing in May, added it takes eight seconds on average for a person to cross from one side to the other.

The track has a line speed of 85mph (140km/h), though campaigners said few trains ever travelled that fast.

Network Rail's proposed diversion is along East Burton Road

Resident Sheila Holmes said the proposed footpath diversion would put pedestrians on a country road with narrow pavements and no street lighting.

It would also increase the distance walked from 315m to 900m, she added.

There were also concerns about the increase in people using the route.

Madelaine Hemsley, from the Ramblers walking charity, said is was already widely used and becoming more popular, and was likely to see an increased use with planned developments in the area.

Dorset county councillors voted against supporting Network Rail's bid for a closure order.

The authority said it would instead take a neutral stance.

There is an alternative crossing 400 yards (365m) away at Soldier's Bridge.

An application to close a second crossing at Hyford was not considered by the committee after the only objection, from the Open Spaces Society, was withdrawn.

That crossing is now expected to be shut.