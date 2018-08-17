Image copyright Christchurch Borough Council Image caption The cliff path was shut after it was found to be in imminent danger of collapse by engineers

Plans to rebuild a crumbling path which leads to a beach in Dorset have been approved by councillors.

The 'zig-zag' path at Highcliffe Castle, near Christchurch, was closed in March 2017 amid fears "a collapse could occur without notice".

Initial plans to reinstate it were scrapped after costs were estimated at £1.25m.

Councillors approved the planning application, submitted after new estimates lowered the cost of the work.

Councillor Claire Bath, deputy chairman for the Task and Finish Group for the path, told Thursday's planning meeting the proposals marked a "momentous point in time for an awful lot of work. for an awful lot of people".

She said work would begin on the path in the autumn.

More than 3,000 people signed a petition protesting against the decision not to rebuild the path, which was accessible for wheelchairs and buggies. The alternative route is via 117 steep steps.

Image copyright Christchurch Borough Council Image caption Works are expected to start on the path in the autumn

Christchurch Borough Council said its budget for the work was £884,500.

It had previously earmarked £365,000 for the project and had been awarded nearly £280,000 by the Coastal Communities Fund. It then set aside a further £239,500.

It is hoped the path will reopen before Easter 2019.