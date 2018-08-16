Stag Gate crash: Five hurt in A31 collision
Five people have been hurt following a crash between three cars on the A31 in Dorset.
The cars collided near Stag Gate at Almer at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday - closing the road overnight between the Roundhouse roundabout and Bere Regis.
Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta - a woman in her 30s - and the driver of an Audi A3 - a man in his 20s - suffered serious injuries.
Three others, in a Ford Fiesta, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
None of their injuries was described as life-threatening, police said.
The road reopened in both directions shortly before 08:30 BST.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.