Five people have been hurt following a crash between three cars on the A31 in Dorset.

The cars collided near Stag Gate at Almer at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday - closing the road overnight between the Roundhouse roundabout and Bere Regis.

Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta - a woman in her 30s - and the driver of an Audi A3 - a man in his 20s - suffered serious injuries.

Three others, in a Ford Fiesta, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

None of their injuries was described as life-threatening, police said.

The road reopened in both directions shortly before 08:30 BST.

Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.