Image copyright WPBC Image caption An artist's impression of how the new lights could look

A new £200,000 seafront lighting plan design in Weymouth has been backed by borough councillors.

Proposals for the scheme which involves patterns of coloured lights on lampposts still need to be approved by Weymouth & Portland council planners.

It is being funded by a grant from the government's Coastal Communities Fund.

The current lights, installed for the 2012 Olympic Games, feature laser beams of light emitted from columns across the beach and into the sea.

The lights on lampposts are being designed to work either with or without the lasers, which in a consultation 70% of people said they disliked.

Image copyright Stephen Banks Image caption Laser beams of light are currently emitted from columns across the beach and into the sea

Council leader Jeff Cant said: "We are trying to merge a 21st Century future for the town with the nostalgia for the past."

If planning permission is approved, the new lighting scheme will run the length of Weymouth Esplanade and could be switched on in spring 2019.

The future of the current lasers has not yet been decided.