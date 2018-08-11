Image caption A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested after two people were found with stab wounds in Bournemouth.

The man, aged 48, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Dorset Police were called to Burleigh Road in Southbourne at 19:50 BST on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

Officers found a man and woman with stab wounds, both were taken to hospital for treatment.