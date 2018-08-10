Image caption Dorset's nine councils will become two unitary authorities in April 2019

A council has been refused permission to appeal against a High Court ruling over the merger of authorities in Dorset.

Christchurch Borough Council formally opposed plans to replace the county's nine councils with two unitary authorities.

It had applied for leave to appeal after its challenge to the plans was rejected at the High Court on Tuesday.

The council said its legal costs would total £100,000.

According to court documents, Judge Sir Ross Cranston refused the application because there was "no prospect of success, nor other compelling reason for granting permission" to appeal.

Council leader David Flagg said: "We are disappointed with the judgement and the judge has awarded costs against the council of £50,000, with the council's own legal costs amounting to £50,000.

"The council set aside £200,000 for the costs associated with the judicial review so the total costs cover the amount we have set aside."

Image copyright Google Image caption Christchurch Borough Council has been ordered to pay costs totalling £50,000

Under the merger plans, all nine councils would cease to exist and Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch would merge.

A second council would be formed from Dorset County Council, East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, Weymouth & Portland and West Dorset councils.

Christchurch Borough Council argued the government had acted "beyond its powers" in laying the changes before Parliament in March.

Supporters of the changes, due to come into effect in April 2019, say they could save £108m over six years.