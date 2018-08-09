Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption David Grant-Jones died at the scene of the crash on the A35 near Bere Regis

A second man has been arrested in connection with a three-vehicle crash in which one man died and four others were seriously hurt in Dorset.

David Grant-Jones, 49, died in the collision, involving a BMW, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, on the A35 near Bere Regis on 14 July.

His wife Heather, 59, who was passenger in the Freelander, was seriously hurt.

A 27-year-old man from Surrey has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened where the A35 Dorchester bypass turns into a dual carriageway

He was also questioned on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released while inquiries continue.

Previously, a 38-year-old man from Ferndown, Dorset, was arrested on suspicion of the same offences and released pending further inquiries.

Three men in the BMW, aged 26, 27 and 39, were also seriously hurt and taken to hospital for treatment. No-one from the Mercedes was hurt.

Mr Grant-Jones, from Weymouth, "was loved by all that knew him", his family said in a tribute.

The crash happened at about 16:40 BST on the westbound lane of the A35, just before the single carriageway becomes a dual carriageway.