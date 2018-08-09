Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called at 15:20 BST on Wednesday after the inmates clambered on to the roof of HMP Portland

Three inmates who got on to the roof of a young offender institution have now come down, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed.

An MoJ spokesperson said the trio had got on to the roof on Wednesday afternoon at HMP Portland in Dorset.

Dorset Police said the stand-off ended after more than five hours at 20:40 BST.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it was resolved "with no injuries to staff or prisoners".