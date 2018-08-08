Image copyright Google Image caption The Prison Service said there was no risk to the public

Three inmates have climbed on the roof at a young offender institution (YOI) in Dorset.

Police were called at 15:20 BST after the inmates clambered on to the roof of HMP Portland, on the Dorset coast.

Prison officers and the National Police Air Service Helicopter are working to resolve the issue, Dorset Police said.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "Staff are working to resolve an incident at height involving three prisoners at HMP YOI Portland."

He added: "There is no threat to the wider public."