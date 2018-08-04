Image copyright Francis Hammond Image caption Armed police boarded the train and services were halted

Armed police boarded a train in a search for three men after a stabbing in Weymouth.

Trains were halted between Dorchester and the town as officers responded of an attack on a man at a house in Bath Street shortly after 10:30 BST.

Three men were later arrested in The Esplanade following the search which also involved the police helicopter.

Rail lines have since been reopened but National Rail warned services could be revised or delayed by up to 40 minutes.

A victim was later taken to hospital but his injury is not thought to be life threatening, Dorset Police said.

A spokesman said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while these enquiries were carried out."