Image caption The paint work was commissioned for the front of the Grade II listed building

A tattoo shop owner has won an 11-month battle to keep artwork painted on the front of a listed building.

Phil Cornish had painted orange flame motifs on the bay window of the shop in Weymouth's St Thomas Street.

Weymouth and Portland Borough Council planning officers had refused to grant retrospective permission, saying it was "harmful" to the building's character.

However councillors rejected their recommendations and voted the design work could stay.

Mr Cornish had commissioned artwork which depicted an oriel window as a large lantern, alongside clouds and orange flames.

He said the aim was to "brighten up" the building.

"What we wanted to do was make it more of a landmark and to make use of the bay window. People come past now and look at that bay window which they never did before," he said.

Image caption Phil Cornish welcomed the council decision

The building is one of three adjoining Grade II-listed buildings within Weymouth's Conservation Area that are thought to date back to the late 18th Century.

An application for retrospective planning consent was turned down in September 2017 and the planners' decision was upheld on appeal.

Despite an offer to scale down the existing paint job by removing the orange flame motifs, council planners recommended the council's planning committee should refuse consent.

A report to the planning committee said: "The architectural significance of the frontage is the principal reason for the listing by English Heritage - the scheme would remain an inappropriate paint treatment and would be significantly harmful to the distinctive character of the frontage."

However the committee voted the artwork could remain as it helped keep the building in use.

Mr Cornish said: "It's good the council have taken a look at it in a positive way - Weymouth can't be in the Victorian age, we need to move forward and promote our town."