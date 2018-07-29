Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some tents took a battering in the high winds

Heavy rain and high winds have put an end to Camp Bestival music festival.

Organisers of the event at Dorset's Lulworth Estate announced the closure of the arenas on social media on Sunday afternoon.

They said they were "utterly devastated and heartbroken" to have made the "tough decision" after being advised not to reopen them for safety reasons.

The team added its ticket refunds policy would be issued "as quickly as possible".

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain and wind for the area between 03:00 and 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many festival-goers have already left the site

Image copyright Kerry Brooke Image caption Organisers said the traders were open and the campsites would not close until Monday afternoon

Campsites at the venue are due to remain open until 14:00 on Monday and traders are also open, Camp Bestival said.

However, many festival-goers have already left the site and some wind-battered tents have been abandoned.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Never Gonna Give You Up performer, Rick Astley, sang while Mary Berry accompanied him on the drums during Friday's headline spot

A statement from the organisers said: "Dear Camp Bestival, we are utterly devastated and heartbroken to say that we have been advised by our safety teams that we cannot re-open arenas again today due to the severe weather and the forecasting of continual high winds and rain.

"We have had the best three days in Camp Bestival's history, it's been our greatest ever show with all our favourite performers, shows, stages and artists."

These included culinary queen Mary Berry making a bizarre appearance as Rick Astley's drummer on Friday night.

Image copyright @CampBestival Image caption Clean Bandit took to the stage on Saturday

Other acts included Clean Bandit and Jesus Jones. Simple Minds had been due to headline on Sunday.

Revellers have been tweeting their thoughts on the early closure.

Jo Redfern said: "Sad times but safety first and all that - had a brilliant time at our first festival with the kids though so thank you."

While James Leeson joked: "@simplemindscom as you are now free do you fancy an acoustic set tonight in row f of camping plus. Last three tents."

