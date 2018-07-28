Dorset

Ferndown Common heathland fire reignites

  • 28 July 2018
Media captionThe drone footage shows the scorched heath following Thursday's fire

A fire that has already destroyed 80 hectares (198 acres) of heathland has reignited.

More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common, Dorset, which started close to Ferndown First School, on Thursday.

The fire reignited at about 13:30 BST on Saturday, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It has advised members of the public to avoid the area. It previously said the scorched areas were "very dangerous".

Image caption The fire reignited on Saturday afternoon
Image caption The fire service had warned members of the public to avoid the "very hot underfoot and still very dangerous" scorched areas of the common
Image caption At least 80 hectares (198 acres) of Ferndown Common were scorched in a fire on Thursday.
Image caption The smoke plume from Thursday's fire in Ferndown could be seen from Canford Heath

