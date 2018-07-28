Ferndown Common heathland fire reignites
- 28 July 2018
A fire that has already destroyed 80 hectares (198 acres) of heathland has reignited.
More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common, Dorset, which started close to Ferndown First School, on Thursday.
The fire reignited at about 13:30 BST on Saturday, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It has advised members of the public to avoid the area. It previously said the scorched areas were "very dangerous".