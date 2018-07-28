Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The drone footage shows the scorched heath following Thursday's fire

A fire that has already destroyed 80 hectares (198 acres) of heathland has reignited.

More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common, Dorset, which started close to Ferndown First School, on Thursday.

The fire reignited at about 13:30 BST on Saturday, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It has advised members of the public to avoid the area. It previously said the scorched areas were "very dangerous".

Image copyright @DWFRSSBroad Image caption The fire reignited on Saturday afternoon

Image copyright @DWFireRescue Image caption The fire service had warned members of the public to avoid the "very hot underfoot and still very dangerous" scorched areas of the common

Image copyright @Afcb85 Image caption At least 80 hectares (198 acres) of Ferndown Common were scorched in a fire on Thursday.