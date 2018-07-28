Image copyright @CampBestival Image caption The Never Gonna Give You Up and Beautiful Life performer, Rick Astley, sang while Mary Berry played the drums

Culinary queen Mary Berry has made a bizarre appearance as Rick Astley's drummer at Camp Bestival.

The former Bake Off judge and Never Gonna Give You Up singer surprised fans with their unlikely pairing at Dorset's Lulworth Estate on Friday night.

It is not clear why Berry ended up onstage but Astley earlier tweeted he had "bumped into" the TV chef onsite.

Event organiser Rob Da Bank described it as one of the festival's "odder moments".

Bemused revellers tweeted their thoughts after Astley's performance of Beautiful Life.

@StandbackLiz tweeted: "Oh wow - just watching Mary Berry playing drums for Rick Astley over at Camp Bestival!! Really!!"

While Chloe Anderson said: "Now I've seen everything..."

Camp Bestival, which was first held in 2008, is a family-focused version of Bestival, which is due to begin on the same site on Thursday.

This year's other headline acts include Simple Minds, Clean Bandit and Orbital.