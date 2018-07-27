Image copyright AFP Image caption The museum was the first to host the Natural History Museum's touring Diplodocus dinosaur

Dorset County Museum is to shut for two years while a new £15m extension is built.

During the closure, which begins on 1 October, the museum will take its artefacts on the road in a "pop-up museum".

The first will be in Dorchester's Brewery Square until February 2019 before it begins a tour of the county.

Visitors have until the closure to view an archaeological dig which is going on ahead of building work.

The dig site includes a Roman road and the excavation follows the demolition of several smaller buildings behind the 19th Century, Grade I listed museum in Dorchester.

Image copyright Carmody Groarke/Dorset County Museum Image caption The plans include new galleries, a library and a cafe

The extension, which is due to be completed in 2020, will house new galleries to allow the museum to display more of its four million artefacts.

Currently only 1.5% of its collection can be be displayed. The plans also include a learning centre, library, cafe and shop.

The project is being part-funded by an £11.3m National Heritage Lottery Fund grant.