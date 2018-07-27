Dorset

Dorset County Museum to close for two years for £15m revamp

  • 27 July 2018
Dippy on Tour at Dorset County Museum Image copyright AFP
Image caption The museum was the first to host the Natural History Museum's touring Diplodocus dinosaur

Dorset County Museum is to shut for two years while a new £15m extension is built.

During the closure, which begins on 1 October, the museum will take its artefacts on the road in a "pop-up museum".

The first will be in Dorchester's Brewery Square until February 2019 before it begins a tour of the county.

Visitors have until the closure to view an archaeological dig which is going on ahead of building work.

The dig site includes a Roman road and the excavation follows the demolition of several smaller buildings behind the 19th Century, Grade I listed museum in Dorchester.

Image copyright Carmody Groarke/Dorset County Museum
Image caption The plans include new galleries, a library and a cafe

The extension, which is due to be completed in 2020, will house new galleries to allow the museum to display more of its four million artefacts.

Currently only 1.5% of its collection can be be displayed. The plans also include a learning centre, library, cafe and shop.

The project is being part-funded by an £11.3m National Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

