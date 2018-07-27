Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The drone footage shows the scorched heath

Two large fires have broken out on heath-land in Dorset.

More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common which ignited close to Ferndown First School at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

At least 80 hectares (198 acres) of heath were alight at its height, the fire service said.

There was a further grass fire at Ham Common, near Napier Road, in Poole which started at 20:00 and took 25 firefighters to bring under control.

Image caption More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at Ferndown Common

Image copyright @Afcb85 Image caption At least 80 hectares of heath were alight at its height

Image copyright @Afcb85 Image caption It started at about 18:00 on Thursday

Image copyright @canfordpark Image caption The smoke plume from the fire in Ferndown could be seen from Canford Heath