Dorset

Wildfires break out on Dorset heath commons

  • 27 July 2018
Media captionThe drone footage shows the scorched heath

Two large fires have broken out on heath-land in Dorset.

More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common which ignited close to Ferndown First School at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

At least 80 hectares (198 acres) of heath were alight at its height, the fire service said.

There was a further grass fire at Ham Common, near Napier Road, in Poole which started at 20:00 and took 25 firefighters to bring under control.
Image caption More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at Ferndown Common
Image copyright @Afcb85
Image caption At least 80 hectares of heath were alight at its height
Image copyright @Afcb85
Image caption It started at about 18:00 on Thursday
Image copyright @canfordpark
Image caption The smoke plume from the fire in Ferndown could be seen from Canford Heath
Image copyright Ruth Speed
Image caption The grass fire at Ham Common took 25 firefighters to bring under control

