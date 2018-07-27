Wildfires break out on Dorset heath commons
- 27 July 2018
Two large fires have broken out on heath-land in Dorset.
More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common which ignited close to Ferndown First School at 18:00 BST on Thursday.
At least 80 hectares (198 acres) of heath were alight at its height, the fire service said.
There was a further grass fire at Ham Common, near Napier Road, in Poole which started at 20:00 and took 25 firefighters to bring under control.