Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site

A man has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of a 25-year-old woman who died at a music festival in Dorset after taking drugs.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead at the Bestival site in Dorset in September last year.

Ceon Broughton, 29, from Enfield, London, denied the charge at a plea hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail until his trial on 4 February 2019.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ceon Broughton denies manslaughter

Mr Broughton also entered not guilty pleas to three charges of supplying the psychedelic drug 2C-P to Ms Fletcher-Michie at the festival and also to her and another person at Glastonbury Festival earlier that year.

Ms Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset shortly before 01:00 BST on 11 September.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died following the use of 2C-P, ketamine and MDMA, an inquest at Bournemouth Coroners' Court heard before it was adjourned.