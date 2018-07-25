Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Matthew Green was reported missing when he failed to rejoin a dive boat

A body has been found by rescue teams searching for a diver who went missing off the Dorset coast.

Matthew Green, 33, was reported missing when he failed to rejoin a dive boat 1.5 miles (2.5km) off Durdle Door shortly after midday on Tuesday.

Lifeboats and helicopters had joined the search on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dorset Police said it believed the body was Mr Green, although formal identification was yet to take place.

Mr Green, from Mudeford, had been wearing a black dry suit while scallop fishing with two others.

The search of Weymouth Bay by the coastguard and RNLI was suspended at 22:15 BST on Tuesday due to failing light but resumed on Wednesday.

Ch Insp Alan Setchell of Dorset Police said: "Our thoughts are with Matthew's family at what must be an extremely difficult time and we will do everything we can to support them.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the search effort over the past two days."