Image copyright Tracey Moore Image caption A large plume of smoke was visible for some distance surrounding the farm

A farm has been badly damaged following a fire near Weymouth, in Dorset.

A large plume of thick smoke was visible for some distance when the blaze at the farm in Martinstown broke out shortly after 08:00.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters faced "trying conditions", with feed silos, a building and diesel tanks alight.

The silos had to be knocked down to allow the fire to be tackled. No-one was injured.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Feed silos, a building and diesel tanks were alight when crews arrived