Image copyright Google Image caption Following reports of gunfire armed officers searched Marsh Road, which runs next to Asda in Weymouth

A sixth person has been arrested by police investigating reports of gunfire near a supermarket in Weymouth.

Shots were reported on 22 May shortly before 18:00 BST in Marsh Road, next to an Asda store.

Four men and a woman were arrested on offences including attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender. Another man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said the firearm used could have been an air weapon.

The force said no injuries were reported following the gunfire.

A 54-year-old Weymouth man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released while inquiries continue.

A 32-year-old man from Portland was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He was released while inquiries continue.

Two men, aged 19 and 20 from Northamptonshire, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent. Both have been released on bail.

A 21-year-old woman from Northamptonshire was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

A 47-year-old man from Weymouth has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released while inquiries continue.