Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption David Grant-Jones died at the scene of the crash on the A35 near Bere Regis

A man who died in a three-car crash "was loved by all that knew him", his family has said in a tribute.

David Grant-Jones, 49, died at the scene of the collision, involving a BMW, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, on the A35 near Bere Regis on Saturday.

Four other people were seriously injured, including his wife Heather.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but has since been released while enquiries continue, Dorset Police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened where the A35 Dorchester bypass turns into a dual carriageway

The crash happened at about 16:40 BST on the westbound lane of the A35, just before the single carriageway becomes a dual carriageway. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.