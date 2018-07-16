Dorset

Jurassic Coast crash paraglider rescued from cliff face

  • 16 July 2018
Rescue Image copyright MCA
Image caption The man crashed into cliffs while paragliding along the Jurassic Coast between between Bridport and Charmouth

A paraglider has been rescued after crashing into a cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The man was found perched on a very narrow ledge about 60ft (18m) down the cliff at Thorncombe Beacon on Sunday shortly before 18:00 BST.

A helicopter, and fire, police and paramedic crews were sent after receiving calls from the public.

A coastguard team abseiled to the man down the cliff and hauled him up with ropes.

The man suffered cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unhurt.

Image copyright MCA
Image caption Coastguard rescuers abseiled to the man who was found perched on a ledge about 60ft (18m) down the cliff

