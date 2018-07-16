Jurassic Coast crash paraglider rescued from cliff face
- 16 July 2018
A paraglider has been rescued after crashing into a cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
The man was found perched on a very narrow ledge about 60ft (18m) down the cliff at Thorncombe Beacon on Sunday shortly before 18:00 BST.
A helicopter, and fire, police and paramedic crews were sent after receiving calls from the public.
A coastguard team abseiled to the man down the cliff and hauled him up with ropes.
The man suffered cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unhurt.