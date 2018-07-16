Image copyright MCA Image caption The man crashed into cliffs while paragliding along the Jurassic Coast between between Bridport and Charmouth

A paraglider has been rescued after crashing into a cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The man was found perched on a very narrow ledge about 60ft (18m) down the cliff at Thorncombe Beacon on Sunday shortly before 18:00 BST.

A helicopter, and fire, police and paramedic crews were sent after receiving calls from the public.

A coastguard team abseiled to the man down the cliff and hauled him up with ropes.

The man suffered cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unhurt.