Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened where the road turns into a dual carriageway

A man died and four other people were seriously injured in a three-car crash in Dorset.

The collision, involving a BMW, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, happened on the A35 Dorchester bypass near Bere Regis on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the Freelander, a 49-year-old man from Weymouth, died at the scene. Four others remain in hospital.

The road was closed between Bere Regis and Stinsford to allow helicopters to land. It reopened on Sunday morning.

Dorset Police said the crash happened at about 16:40 BST on the westbound lane, just before the single carriageway becomes a dual carriageway.

Anyone who saw the crash or the way the cars were being driven beforehand, or anyone with dashcam footage, is urged to contact police.

Sgt Fern Graham said: "Due to the seriousness of the collision and the number of people injured, it was necessary for us to close the A35 to allow the injured to be cared for as quickly as possible and for collision investigators to establish what happened.

"I appreciate these closures caused considerable delays for motorists and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding."