Tenants have been evicted from a house after officials received an "alarming number of complaints" from neighbours.

The eight occupants of the address on Hanover Road, Weymouth, Dorset, were ordered to leave on Thursday.

Police said it followed repeated complaints of drunkenness, drug activity, noise and fighting involving some of the occupants.

The local council said those residents who were not responsible for disturbances would be rehoused.

A three-month closure order states that anyone who remains in or enters the address can be prosecuted.

PC Sandra Rigby, of Dorset Police, said the force took "decisive action" due to the alarming number of complaints made by local residents.

'Drug activity and fighting'

She added: "I really hope the order makes a positive difference for them."

The force added that individuals who have been removed from the property have been referred to support agencies to find suitable housing.

Cllr Gill Taylor, from Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said the authority "acknowledges that not all of the tenants in the property were responsible for the disturbance caused to the community".

Those tenants that have "innocently been made homeless" will be found alternative accommodation, she added.